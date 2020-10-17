Additional residents test positive for coronavirus

Three more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Two more Bamberg County residents and one more Calhoun County resident have also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 810 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 22 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 156,655 and confirmed deaths to 3,427.