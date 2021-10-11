 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
78 more coronavirus cases in region
0 comments
editor's pick

78 more coronavirus cases in region

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus illustration

An additional 78 T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The figures cover a three-day period. No new deaths were reported in the T&D Region during that period.

Statewide, there were 3,372 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 78 confirmed deaths over the three-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 705,517 and confirmed deaths is 11,283.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 68 new cases, 12,805 total cases and a total of 299 deaths and 18 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 9 new cases, 1,860 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and three probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,525 total cases and a total of 42 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

TheTandD.com: Full access for 6 months for just $1
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Columbus Day Parade returns after COVID year

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News