78 more coronavirus cases in region

An additional 78 T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The figures cover a three-day period. No new deaths were reported in the T&D Region during that period.

Statewide, there were 3,372 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 78 confirmed deaths over the three-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 705,517 and confirmed deaths is 11,283.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 68 new cases, 12,805 total cases and a total of 299 deaths and 18 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 9 new cases, 1,860 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and three probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,525 total cases and a total of 42 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.