 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

307 more COVD cases in region

  • 0
Coronavirus illustration

An additional 307 T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there were 10,412 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 14 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 891,412 and confirmed deaths is 12,847.

The totals by county are:

Orangeburg County: 249 new cases, 15,836 total cases and a total of 319 deaths and 22 probable deaths.

Bamberg County: 20 new cases, 2,230 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 4 probable deaths.

Calhoun County: 38 new cases, 1,914 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia-led troops pull out of Kazakhstan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News