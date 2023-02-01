 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

2 charged with hate crime in murder of transgender woman in Allendale

  • 0
Cops illustration badge

COLUMBIA -- A five-count federal indictment was unsealed charging two South Carolina men with hate crime and obstruction offenses, arising from the murder of Dime Doe of Allendale, South Carolina.

The indictment charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime for the murder of Doe, a transgender woman, because of her gender identity; using a firearm in connection with the hate crime; and obstruction of justice. The indictment also charges Xavier Pinckney, 24, with two obstruction offenses for providing false and misleading statements to authorities investigating the murder.

The indictment alleges that on Aug. 4, 2019, Ritter shot Doe, a transgender woman, because of her actual and perceived gender identity. The indictment further charges Ritter with misleading state investigators about his whereabouts the day of the murder. The indictment also alleges that Pinckney concealed from state investigators the use of his phone to call and text Dime Doe the day of the murder and lied to state and federal investigators about seeing Ritter after the morning of the murder.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get TheTandD.com for $1 for 26 weeks

The hate crime count against Ritter carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. The counts charging Ritter and Pinckney with obstruction of justice carry a maximum penalty of 20 years of imprisonment. The count charging Pinckney with lying to federal investigators carries a maximum penalty of five years of imprisonment.

The FBI’s Columbia Field Office investigated the case, with the assistance of South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brook Andrews, Ben Garner, and Elle Klein for the District of South Carolina and Trial Attorney Andrew Manns of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pope Francis decries resource exploitation in Africa on DRC visit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News