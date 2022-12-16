New this week: Mariah Carey special, 'Maverick,' 'Best Man'

This week's new entertainment releases include Mariah Carey in concert on CBS singing Christmas songs, a free stream of the beloved 1965 animated special "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and megahit "Top Gun: Maverick" lands on Paramount+ on Thursday.
MOVIES
- At long last, "Top Gun: Maverick" is coming to a streaming hub. The biggest film of the year is gearing up to land on Paramount+ as of Thursday after its high-flying run in theaters in which it became the highest grossing film of the year with over $1.4 billion in worldwide ticket sales. In the unlikely chance you've been holding out for this moment to finally watch the film which finds Tom Cruise back in the cockpit, the AP's Mark Kennedy, in his review, wrote that "Top Gun: Maverick" is "a textbook example of how to make a sequel."
- Netflix also saved a big gun for the holiday corridor with Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" hitting the service on Friday, Dec. 23. The crowd-pleasing whodunnit brings back Daniel Craig's honey-voiced detective Benoit Blanc and puts him on a private Greek island with a group of self-styled disruptors to solve a new mystery (what the mystery is is even part of the mystery this time). The star-studded cast includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. With its wealthy protagonists, intrigue and enviable vacation fashions, it's a terrific chaser for those mourning the loss "White Lotus" season 2.
MUSIC
- How better to celebrate the holidays than with The Queen of Christmas herself? Mariah Carey is offering a two-hour primetime concert special on CBS on Tuesday. "Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!" will also be available to stream live and on demand the next day on Paramount+. Filmed in New York City at Madison Square Garden, the concert special will feature the singer-songwriter performing a repertoire of her festive holiday hits, including the perennial favorite, "All I Want for Christmas Is You."
TELEVISION
- The 1965 animated special, "A Charlie Brown Christmas," about the plucky Chuck who is pulled out of a seasonal funk by a tiny eyesore of a Christmas tree, remains a holiday favorite year after year. Apple TV+ will exclusively stream the cartoon this year, but good news, between Thursday, Dec. 22 and Dec. 25 it's free. Subscribers will have more time to watch.
- "The Best Man," a romantic comedy released in 1999 featuring an all-star cast of young, attractive Black actors including Taye Diggs, Nia Long and Terrence Howard, was a box office hit, cementing it in pop culture. A long-awaited sequel in 2013 called "The Best Man Holiday" was also successful. Director-writer Malcom D. Lee wraps up the franchise with a new limited series on Peacock. To underscore the finality of it all, the title of the series is "The Best Man: The Final Chapters." All eight episodes drop Thursday on the streaming service.