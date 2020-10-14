New love doesn't replace old

Dear Annie: I was troubled by one particular sentence in the letter from "Missing Love," who wanted another relationship after his wife died. He said, "My problem is that I still love her."

My husband died four years ago, and I can assure Missing Love that he will continue to love his wife, and that is a FACT, not a "problem." What lame sort of love would it be if it just came to a screeching halt with her death?

In time, he might even come to see that love as a blessing, not something in need of a solution. He may or may not find love again, but if he does, the new -- and much different -- love will find a place beside the old one, not in place of it. -- Missing Love, Too

Dear Missing Love, Too: Your letter touches on the power of love and the different forms it can take. Just because someone is physically gone from this world does not mean their spirit or love are gone. You have a wonderful approach to coping with loss while finding a new person to love. Thank you for writing.

Dear Annie: I am a retired educator, and I thought "Recently Retired Educator" was too tough on substitute teachers. I taught chemistry, and it was virtually impossible to find a substitute teacher who was qualified to fill in for me. Anyone so qualified would be holding down a full-time position somewhere, and I knew that.