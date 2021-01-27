New employee wants to quit job

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just started a new job about two months ago, but I hate it. I took it because I was out of work and a friend recommended it to me, but it's not what I imagined. My work-life balance is completely off. I work overnight; I am working my body in ways that are painful, like it's deteriorating day by day. I feel like I need to get out now to get my life and sense of mind back. But I really don't have a good enough reason to leave this job, and I am scared about what to say to my manager. I have never quit a job before without a plan. How do I properly leave the job with no reason at all? -- Hate My Job

DEAR HATE MY JOB: I think you should slow down and do nothing for a moment. I'm sorry that you do not like your job. But I want to say that we don't always love our work or the circumstances that we find ourselves in. Especially now, during this pandemic, it might be wise to reconsider how you look at your job. Can you approach it differently so that you can make it work? It sounds like you have had to make a lot of adjustments, especially regarding time. Two months may not be long enough to establish a rhythm for your body that works. Examine your situation very carefully before giving up. If the time truly doesn't work, do you think you could request a shift change? Don't give up until you consider all the options.