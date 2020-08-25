New employee struggles with anxiety

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DEAR HARRIETTE: Since I was young, waking up in the morning and starting my day has always been a struggle, along with my lifelong battle with anxiety. I am starting a new job, and I face my anxiety every morning. I overthink everything that I need to do before I get out the door for my commute. I get so anxious and overwhelmed that I am regretting taking the job and am considering the possibility that I may never have a normal life. What can I do? My anxiety is ruining my life. -- Scared Early Bird

DEAR SCARED EARLY BIRD: You should speak to a therapist to address your anxiety. If you have clinically diagnosed anxiety, there are medical treatments that may be able to help you dramatically change your state and help you to cope with your daily routine.

Beyond that, you can also do things to help yourself. Years ago I learned that it is wise to plan your day the night before. That includes reviewing the schedule of the day and preparing for it. Select the clothing that you will wear based upon the day's requirements. Pack your work bag. If you bring your lunch to work, prepare it and bag it so that all you have to do is retrieve it from the refrigerator. Do everything you can the night before so that when you wake up, you are executing your plan rather than contemplating what the plan should be.