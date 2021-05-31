New employee intimidated

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was hired at my company in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, so I have met my boss and co-workers only via Zoom or other videoconferencing platforms. We don't even live in the same town since it didn't matter where I lived when everyone was working from home.
My boss took a trip to my city recently, and he invited me to meet him for dinner. We have been working together for six months now, but I was nervous about meeting him. I have been doing a pretty good job, I think, but he is a powerful man, and I find him intimidating. I went to the dinner, and it was very pleasant, but I was still nervous. At first it was hard for me to talk normally. Then I kept fidgeting. I wonder if I should say anything to my boss. I don't think I made a good impression. -- First Impressions
DEAR FIRST IMPRESSIONS: You should follow up to say how nice it was to meet in person. You can add that you didn't realize that you would be so nervous to meet your boss in real life. Admit that it was a big deal for you to be face to face with him, and you know that you were a bit anxious. Reinforce how nice it was to meet, how much you enjoy working for him and that you look forward to being part of the team in the coming weeks and months.
DEAR HARRIETTE: After I got the vaccine, I went out to a restaurant for the first time in a year and a half, and I was so happy to go out with a friend and do something "normal." Unfortunately, I worried the whole time that being outside around people without a mask on would be setting me up for death. I know that the CDC says that if you are vaccinated, you can be outside without a mask, but it is hard to trust. I'm headed to visit family next week. I wonder if I should get a COVID-19 test to be 100% sure. Do you think I am being paranoid? -- Venturing Out
DEAR VENTURING OUT: Many of us remain skittish about being around other people at all, especially unmasked. Most people who have been following CDC guidelines have stayed inside, kept their distance when outside and worn face coverings steadfastly. So the idea of unmasking is a bit unsettling.
I think you are wise to get a COVID-19 test before visiting family. Being cautious makes sense during what we hope is a time of transition to a healthier moment in history. I am remaining vigilant in following updated wisdom from the CDC while also listening to my gut.