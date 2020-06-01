New COVID-19 symptoms discovered

Dear Doctor: Every time I turn on the news and hear about the coronavirus, the symptoms keep changing. Why is that? How do we even know when we should go see a doctor?

Dear Reader: It feels like it's been forever, but news of the virus that causes the disease we now know as COVID-19 first emerged in the U.S. at the start of 2020. (The name is shorthand for "coronavirus disease 2019.") It's caused by a novel -- never seen before -- coronavirus, which is the same type of virus that causes upper respiratory infections, including the common cold. This particular virus is brand-new to humans, which means that not only do we lack immunity, but also that we're learning about its symptoms and effects in real time.