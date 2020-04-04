New beau, new woes

My mother didn't want me to go to college either. The best things I ever did in life was A) Go to college and B) Take advantage of the free/low-cost student counseling once I was there. It turns out that our predicament wasn't unique to our families and there are experts who can walk you through the emotions that come with striking out on your own under such stressful circumstances. Do both. Chase your dreams and find a professional to talk to about it. I'm 38 now, and I'm living a life and thriving in a career I never could have dreamed of, and it was only possible because as the black sheep in my family I found the courage to chase my dreams. You'll never regret it if you do. -- Black Sheep Made Good