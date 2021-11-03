Never too late for justice

Dear Annie: In your response to "Loss and Regret," concerning a teenager being sexually abused by an older female, you dismissed the legal aspect of this out of hand. The older woman should be brought up on sexual abuse charges against a minor. Anything less would be sexist.

Men are sent to prison for this kind of act. A recent acquaintance of mine was just sentenced to life in prison for a similar act, with no physical evidence and only the word of the victim. Letting this older woman off the hook for her misdeeds with a 16-year-old would just be wrong. The law pertains to both males and females alike. -- Concerned

Dear Concerned: Thank you for bringing this up. You are 100% correct that this woman should be held accountable. Many readers wrote to say that I dismissed the legal aspect of the case because of my intense focus on helping the man to heal emotionally. One of the best letters was written by an attorney from Portland, Oregon, who specializes in helping young victims of sexual abuse when they are older. Read on.

Dear Annie: As an attorney who represents victims of child sexual abuse in civil cases across the nation, I read with empathy and interest the recent letter from your reader, "Loss and Regret."