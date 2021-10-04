Neurocognitive disorder more umbrella term than diagnosis

Dear Doctor: My mother passed away several years ago from a form of dementia called organic brain syndrome. Can you tell me what this is? I'd like to know what the symptoms are and if it's hereditary. Is there any way of preventing it from happening to me?

Dear Reader: Organic brain syndrome is an older term that these days is more commonly referred to as neurocognitive disorder. It refers to the fact that a disease, illness, condition or injury is having an adverse effect on an individual's mental abilities and cognition. Conditions associated with neurocognitive disorder include traumatic brain injury, stroke, cardiovascular disorders, metabolic diseases, hormonal disorders, exposure to heavy metals, poisoning, drug- and alcohol-related conditions, short-lived or chronic infection, and chronic low oxygen. The term also covers diseases that cause a progressive loss of structure or function of the neurons in the brain, such as Parkinson's or Alzheimer's diseases. In rare cases, the effects of cancer or cancer treatment can lead to neurocognitive disorder.