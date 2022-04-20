 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Netflix loses 200K subscribers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix's video streaming service suffered the first loss in worldwide subscribers in its history, leading to a massive sell-off of its shares. The company's customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period, according to a quarterly report released Tuesday; its stock dropped by 23% in after-market trading.

The subscription figure was far worse than company management's forecast. The news deepens troubles at the streaming service that have been mounting since a surge of signups from a captive audience during the pandemic began to slow.

It marks the first time Netflix's worldwide subscribers contracted, though the service previously saw a decline in U.S. subscribers in 2019. 

