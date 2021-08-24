Nephew doesn't way thank you

DEAR HARRIETTE: I send my nephew money whenever I can, and he never acknowledges it. I never get a thank you from him or his mother (my sister). I know that he needs the money, and I'm happy to send it, but I can't understand why he won't just say thank you. Should I stop? Should I ask my sister what's going on? -- Ungrateful

DEAR UNGRATEFUL: Stop sending your nephew money. If you expect a thank you, which is perfectly natural, and he doesn't bother to say it, stop giving him anything. Chances are, he will reach out to you to ask what's going on. That will be the perfect opportunity to teach him some manners.

I have seen what we often call "spoiled children" who are so accustomed to being given whatever they want and need without question and end up taking even the grandest of gestures for granted rather than expressing the simple yet profound comment -- thank you. Your nephew needs to learn to acknowledge how much he appreciates your generosity. This should be done in the moment. Teach him. Teach his mom, too.