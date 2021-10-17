Nemechek's Xfinity win in Texas leaves final four spots open

FORT WORTH, Texas — All four spots in the championship round of the NASCAR Xfinity Series are still up for grabs after non-playoff qualifier John Hunter Nemechek overcame a late penalty Saturday to win at Texas Motor Speedway.

Nemechek won the first of three races in the round of eight, leaving the playoff drivers with two more chances in the semifinals, at Kansas and Martinsville, to qualify for the championship finale in Phoenix.

Daniel Hemric led seven of the eight playoff qualifiers across the finish line after Nemechek, taking second in the 117th race of his career without a victory. It was Hemric's 10th runner-up finish in Xfinity.

Noah Gragson was third, followed by Justin Allgaier and Austin Cindric.

AJ Allmendinger, who won last week on The Roval at Charlotte leader, finished sixth and kept the points lead on a difficult day that included a pit mishap.

Justin Haley was seventh and Harrison Burton eighth. Brandon Jones, who came in last in points among the playoff qualifiers, took 10th.

The order of the Xfinity point standings didn't change, with Allmendinger's lead over Cindric shrinking to four points from six. Allgaier and Gragson hold the other two spots in the top four. Hemric is the first one below the cut line, two points behind Gragson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0