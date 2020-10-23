Neighbor worries about unsupervised child

DEAR HARRIETTE: I live in a nice gated community area. The neighbors are always friendly, families go on walks and kids play together nicely. I love it here. I've noticed a little boy that I've never seen before that walks back and forth on my street each day and then heads to the playground. He plays for an hour or so, then leaves. Since the school year has started, this happens every day around noon. He might be only 5 or 6 years old. I have never seen him with an adult. Even though we live in a safe area, I am concerned and curious why he is always alone. I've thought about stopping him and asking him or following from a distance to see where he goes, but if his parents did tell him not to talk to anyone, I do not want to frighten him, I just want to make sure he is OK, being that I see him at the same time each day. What should I do? -- Friendly Neighbor