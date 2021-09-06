Neighbor won't stop extending invitation

DEAR HARRIETTE: My neighbor has been asking to get together for dinner quite frequently. Each time I leave the house, it feels like she extends another invitation. I, however, don't really like her. I think she's mean and has questionable morals. I don't want to spend the evening with her or accept her invitation out of pity. I also don't want to say no and make it awkward when we see each other. How do I explain to her that I don't want to get dinner in a way that doesn't hurt her feelings? -- Awkward Neighbor Problems

DEAR AWKWARD NEIGHBOR PROBLEMS: You have to be decisive one way or another. You won't like my recommendation, but here it is: You could go to dinner once as a good neighbor, listen to her, learn a bit more about her and choose to be kind even though you have no interest in being her friend. Making her an ally -- especially since she lives in your building -- could be a smart choice. It can help you get a better gauge on the type of person she is and how she spends her time. And you never have to do it again. You can decline after that.