Neighbor won't let in woman who forgot keys

DEAR HARRIETTE: The other day, I left my house in a rush and forgot the key to the main entrance of my apartment complex on the table. When I returned about an hour later, I spotted my neighbor, who I usually see outside while she's walking her dog. I politely asked her if she could open the gate for me since I left my keys inside. She looked at me, took a step back, and told me that she could not let me into the gate because of the recent burglaries in the apartment complex. I was completely shocked. This woman sees me every single day and even waves at me. She's an older white woman, and I am a Black woman in my mid-30s. Do you think this could have been a racial thing? I feel the need to discuss her comment with her directly. -- Locked Out

DEAR LOCKED OUT: It will do you no good to assume that this woman was being racist. Stick with rude and unneighborly for now. Next time you see her, tell her that you want to speak to her. Point out that in a moment of distress, this woman -- someone you see every day -- chose not to help you. Remind her of how you see her daily when she is walking her dog and that you are not a stranger. Tell her how disappointing it was that at a time of sincere need, you found her to be unhelpful.