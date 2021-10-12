Neighbor withdraws after diagnosis

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been living in my building for decades now. One of my neighbors has been here a long time, too. We have been friendly over the years, even though sometimes she has been a bit much. She can be loud and obnoxious, but mostly she's cool.

In the early COVID days, I learned that she has cancer. She used to be a boisterous woman, but now when I see her, she seems so quiet and withdrawn. She rarely stops to talk when we see each other in the courtyard of our building like we used to do. I want to support her, but she never looks like she wants to talk. I don't want to be pushy. How can I let her know that I am there for her if she needs or wants anything? -- Sick Neighbor

DEAR SICK NEIGHBOR: Your neighbor has the right to her privacy, of course. Living through cancer treatment can be grueling. It's likely that she doesn't have the energy or drive that she used to have during this period. She just can't muster it. Sadly, cancer often diminishes people's personalities, especially if the people were once energetic.