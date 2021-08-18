Neighbor wants to much information

DEAR HARRIETTE: My neighbor is super nosy and always oversteps with her questions about my personal life. She's a nice woman, but her questions about my life and curiosity about what's going on in my home is a bit annoying. I caught her staring into my window one time as she walked past it on her way to work. On another occasion, she couldn't stop asking me about every single one of the guests I'd had over since moving in. How do I respectfully tell her to mind her business? -- Nosy Neighbor

DEAR NOSY NEIGHBOR: While remaining cordial, you have to reinforce your privacy. Start by closing your curtains so that she cannot see inside your home. Sadly, you need to make your space seem less welcoming -- to her -- so that it is harder for her to access information about you. When you see this woman, you can greet her, but keep your banter to the simplest of pleasantries. If she asks you about your life, your friends or anything else that you do not want to discuss, simply do not answer her. This may seem rude, but it is effective. If you literally stop engaging her when she crosses a line, over time she may stop crossing it.