Neglected niece

Dear Annie: My heart hurts so much. Last January, my nephew was diagnosed with leukemia. He is 3 years old. He is only a little boy. He is so strong, and he tries to be a happy little guy. My sister is always talking about my nephew and how his appointments go, and that is fine; I want to hear about them and to know what the next steps are. But here is my problem. I also have a beautiful niece. She is 9 years old. I know my sister loves her very much, but it seems as if she gets put on the back burner when it comes to her brother. My question is: How can I bring this up to my sister without starting a fight? -- Auntie of Two

Dear Auntie: I'm so sorry about your little nephew. It's understandable that your sister is fully focused on getting him well and hasn't considered how it may be affecting her daughter. When it comes to matters of life and death, people are prone to getting tunnel vision.

Rather than confront your sister about this issue right now -- which might add guilt to the emotional burden she's already carrying -- take actions on your own to see that your niece feels loved. If your sister sees you showering her daughter with love, she will appreciate it, and it may gently nudge her to consider whether she is spending enough time with her, too. Either way, your niece will be grateful for the bonding time with her awesome aunt.