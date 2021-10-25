Neglected by husband

Dear Annie: I've been married for nearly 30 years. After our first year of marriage, my husband lost interest in sex with me and refused to discuss his reasons. We were in our late 30s at the time. This situation has continued for our entire marriage except for brief periods of interest, which quickly disappear, leaving me more lonely and depressed.

The pattern of our marriage quickly became one of me trying to guess what would make my husband desire me and turning myself inside out to become whatever that was, but none of that has sparked any interest, and he has steadfastly responded to my pleas, questions, requests to attend couples counseling and so forth with complete silence.

Over the years, I have lost weight, changed my hairstyle, worn more and less makeup, changed the way I dress when he comments how attractive some woman's outfit is, become more sexually assertive and consistently shown him how attractive I find him. I know he finds women attractive because he admitted after we'd been together 20 years that he used pornography often to find sexual release.

I'm not perfect. I'm sure some fault must lie with me, but I'm now feeling sad and resentful for the years of platonic marriage. I've spent years in counseling trying to hold onto a sense of self-worth in the face of his decades-long rejection.