Negativity causes friendship to cool

DEAR HARRIETTE: I work with a woman who I thought was easygoing, but now I realize that she is very different from my first impression of her. She is a complainer. I thought that her gripes were legitimate at first, and I started looking at certain people with disdain much like she does. But then we spent some time together working on things for the job, and we got to know each other better. She genuinely is negative -- about virtually everything. How can I keep her at more of a distance? I do not want her to be in my inner circle anymore. -- Not My Friend

DEAR NOT MY FRIEND: Put on the brakes and evaluate this relationship more closely. You seem to see her now through a clearer lens. Make a list of what you like about her and what you don't. Check to see if you are being reactive right now based on something that recently happened or if your reaction is cumulative. Do you need to shut her out of your personal life completely, or can you choose to let her in less deeply?