NC State out of CWS because of COVID

OMAHA, Neb. — Vanderbilt will advance to the College World Series finals after North Carolina State was forced to drop out because of COVID-19 protocols, the NCAA announced early Saturday.
NC State had only 13 players available during its 3-1 loss to the Commodores on Friday. The teams were scheduled to meet again Saturday afternoon in a winner-take-all Bracket 1 final.
The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee declared that game a no-contest.
"This decision was made based on the recommendation of the Championship Medical Team and the Douglas County Health Department," the NCAA said in a statement. "As a result, Vanderbilt will advance to the CWS Finals.
"The NCAA and the committee regret that NC State's student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to continue in the championship in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details."
Vanderbilt returns to the finals for a second straight time. The Commodores won the 2019 CWS. There was no tournament last year because of the pandemic.
The Commodores will meet Mississippi State or Texas in the best-of-three finals starting Monday.
Longhorns beat Mississippi St.
OMAHA, Neb. — Ivan Melendez hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the ninth inning, and Texas forced a second bracket final against Mississippi State with an 8-5 College World Series victory in a game that ended early Saturday after a lengthy rain delay.
The No. 2 national seed Longhorns (50-16) won their third straight elimination game and will go to the best-of-three finals next week if they beat the Bulldogs (47-17) again Saturday night.
"I believe that our team is playing at a very high level, not only with confidence but with their skill set right now and I don't think we're going to give in at all," Texas coach David Pierce said. "The game gets back to even now and we're going to go out and compete like we do and see what happens."
Mississippi State had scored three runs in the eighth to tie it 5-5 before Mike Antico drew a leadoff walk against Brandon Smith starting the ninth. Parker Stinnett came on and walked Zach Zubia before Melendez sent a 3-2 pitch deep into the left-center bleachers.
"Off the bat it felt pretty good," Melendez said. "I knew it was a homer for sure."