Monday's Games
Portland 115, Charlotte 112
Orlando 114, Sacramento 112
L.A. Lakers 128, Cleveland 99
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta 123, Phoenix 110
Utah 118, Brooklyn 107
Memphis 121, Houston 110
Milwaukee 128, New York 102
Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Denver, 9 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
