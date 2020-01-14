Monday's Games

Portland 115, Charlotte 112

Orlando 114, Sacramento 112

L.A. Lakers 128, Cleveland 99

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 123, Phoenix 110

Utah 118, Brooklyn 107

Memphis 121, Houston 110

Milwaukee 128, New York 102

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Denver, 9 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments