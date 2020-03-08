National Nutrition Month is a great time to teach kids to eat right

For some parents, getting their children to eat healthy, nutritious foods can seem like an endless battle. From hiding vegetables in foods the kids like to withholding treats and privileges for not eating their dinners, parents have struggled with this problem for generations. But it doesn’t have to be this way, according to experts at the American Dietetic Association. During National Nutrition Month and beyond, there are things you can do to help your children eat right.

Registered dietitian and ADA Spokesperson Melinda Johnson says teaching children healthful eating habits is easiest when you start them young. “It is never too early to help your child develop a healthy relationship with food,” says Johnson. “Healthy habits that begin in childhood can stay with your children as they grow.”

Johnson offers these tips to help raise a healthy eater:

Make family mealtimes a priority: Plan healthy meals in advance to ensure that you are offering a wide range of healthy items. “Research shows that children who eat with their family tend to have a healthier diet,” says Johnson. “With busy schedules it can be hard to sit down for a family meal, but even one or two nights a week can have a positive effect.” Breakfast or lunch can be eaten together if a family dinner is not an option.

