National Day of Prayer May 5 at First Presbyterian Church

The community is invited to gather at First Presbyterian Church in Orangeburg on Thursday to join millions of others across the country who will be taking time to pray for the nation during the National Day of Prayer.

“With the way things are in our world today, we just think that this is an important time for us to take advantage of an opportunity to pray corporately. If people feel like they can’t make it to our church, they can pray from wherever they are they are on that day. The more prayers, the better,” said Delle Bolen, a member of the church’s National Day of Prayer committee.

The theme this year is “Exalt the Lord Who Has Established Us,” which is based on Colossians 2:6-7 and reads: “As you therefore have received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in Him, having been firmly rooted and now being built up in Him and established in your faith, just as you were instructed, and overflowing with gratitude.”

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman.

Bolen said a brief devotion to include a musical interlude by the Rev. Raymond Tucker, the church’s minister of music, will be held at noon Thursday.

“We want people to pray not only for the church, but for families, businesses, education, the military, our government and governments all over the world, and then for our arts, media and entertainment,” she said.

The front doors of the church will be open for the noontime devotion, but will be closed afterward. The side door on Stanley Street will be open during all other times. The light by the ramp will be turned on, along with the lights in the sanctuary.

Bolen said there will be prayer guides at the door.

“We will have sign-up sheets available at our church, but people do not have to sign up to come and pray. Just to be as safe as possible, we are asking people that are coming to the church to follow COVID protocols with a mask. I know a lot of people are doing away with that, but we just feel like if we have people coming from lots of places, it’s probably the safest thing to be aware of that,” she said.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety will also be conducting periodic patrols throughout the day, Bolen said.

The church had not had its National Day of Prayer event open to the public since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Bolen said she is hoping this year’s activity will result in a “revival of the hearts” of participants.

“We’re just hoping that this will end in a revival of the hearts of those that participate and the churches that participate, and that it’ll spread into the community, the state, the nation and the world. It has to start somewhere,” she said.

