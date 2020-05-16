Nation & World digest

Biden, DNC expand
fundraising
agreement
ATLANTA — Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee have expanded their fundraising agreement to include 26 state parties as Democrats look to dent the Republicans’ money advantage and build a national campaign foundation heading into the November election.
The arrangement allows a new $620,600 maximum contribution that a single donor can give to party at one time. That’s up from the $360,600 cap under the first fundraising deal that the presumptive Democratic nominee signed with the party on April 24. The included state parties can get a maximum of $10,000 from each donor, while Biden is capped at $5,600. The rest goes to DNC campaign and operating accounts. Biden's campaign and the DNC planned to file papers for the deal on Saturday with the Federal Elections Commission. The GOP has similar arrangements in place that have given President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee a head start on building a national organization.
Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law and a campaign adviser, said this past week that the GOP has more than $250 million cash on hand; Biden’s campaign said the Democrats have a combined $103 million. But Democrats said the joint fundraising operation, still in its infancy, positions Biden and the party to keep pace for the remainder of the campaign.
BRIEFLY
INSPECTOR GENERAL: President Donald Trump fired Steve Linick, the State Department’s inspector general whose office was critical of alleged political bias in the agency’s management. The ouster is the latest move against independent executive branch watchdogs who have found fault with the administration. The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee suggested that Linick was fired in part in retaliation for opening an unspecified investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
RWANDA: One of the most wanted fugitives in Rwanda’s 1994 genocide, Felicien Kabuga, a wealthy businessman accused of supplying machetes to killers and broadcasting propaganda urging mass slaughter, has been arrested outside Paris, authorities said Saturday.
MEATPACKING: Kentucky officials on Friday asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the meatpacking industry after local cattle farmers complained the price they are paid for their animals is continuing to drop at the same time beef prices are skyrocketing.
SESSIONS: Jeff Sessions, the former Alabama senator seeking to reclaim his seat after serving as President Donald Trump’s attorney general, has written an open letter to Alabama voters explaining his recusal from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Sessions has gone on the offensive about the recusal, which drew Trump’s ire and has been a lingering obstacle as Sessions seeks the U.S. Senate seat, he held for two decades.
AMASH: Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, a high-profile critic of President Donald Trump who quit the GOP and became an independent, announced Saturday he would not seek the Libertarian nomination for the White House, weeks after saying he was running because voters wanted an "alternative" to the two major parties. He cited the challenges of trying to campaign as a third-party candidate during the coronavirus pandemic.
GOOGLE:The U.S. Justice Department is drafting a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc.’s Google, accusing the internet giant of violating antitrust laws, according to a person familiar with the matter.
KROGER: Just days after announcing it would end hazard “hero” pay to front-line workers, Kroger says it will give them extra “thank you” bonuses. The move comes after an outcry from the grocery store's union, the United Food and Commercial Workers International, which said workers are still risking their lives by coming to work.
BURUNDI: Burundi is pushing ahead with an election on Wednesday that will end the president's divisive and bloody 15-year rule. When President Pierre Nkurunziza hands over power, it could be the first truly peaceful transfer of authority in the East African nation since independence in 1962.
BUS RACE: A track worker at a Wisconsin raceway was killed during a school bus race Friday night while attempting to move a damaged bus, authorities said. Edward Nicholson, 62, of River Falls, died after the bus rolled onto him at Cedar Lake Speedway near New Richmond, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.
ALBANIA: Gay rights organizations on Saturday welcomed a decision by the governing body of psychologists in Albania to prohibit the so-called conversion therapy, which attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expressions.
— Associated Press, Tribune News Service
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!