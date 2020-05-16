Nation & World digest

Biden, DNC expand

fundraising

agreement

The arrangement allows a new $620,600 maximum contribution that a single donor can give to party at one time. That’s up from the $360,600 cap under the first fundraising deal that the presumptive Democratic nominee signed with the party on April 24. The included state parties can get a maximum of $10,000 from each donor, while Biden is capped at $5,600. The rest goes to DNC campaign and operating accounts. Biden's campaign and the DNC planned to file papers for the deal on Saturday with the Federal Elections Commission. The GOP has similar arrangements in place that have given President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee a head start on building a national organization.