NASCAR rallies around Wallace as FBI investigates noose

One by one, after the anthem, they hugged Wallace. He then had a long embrace with Petty.

And then he went racing.

If not for a shortage of fuel, Wallace might have had a chance to race for the win. A late stop for gas led to a 14th-place finish but felt like a win for Wallace. He went to the fence and slapped hands through the wiring with a group of fans, many wearing “I Can't Breathe” shirts as they cheered.

He apologized for not wearing a mandatory mask but didn't put it on because “I wanted to show whoever it was, you are not going to take away my smile.”

“This sport is changing,” he said. “The pre-race deal was probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to witness in my life. From all the supporters, from drivers to crew members, everybody here, the bad-ass fan base, thank you guys for coming out. This is truly incredible and I’m glad to be a part of this sport.”