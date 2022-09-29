NASCAR BRIEFS

Kurt Busch hopeful

he can return this year

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch says he remains “hopeful” he will recover from a concussion in time to return to competition before the end of the NASCAR season. The 2004 Cup champion has been sidelined since he crashed July 23rd during qualifying at Pocono Raceway. He’s so far missed 10 races and withdrew his eligibility to participate in the playoffs. There are six races remaining this season. Busch on Tuesday attended a Breast Cancer Awareness event at Charlotte Motor Speedway in his first official appearance since he was injured.

William Byron penalized for hit

on Hamlin that NASCAR missed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has docked William Byron 25 points and fined him $50,000 for deliberately spinning championship rival Denny Hamlin in a retaliatory move missed by scoring officials. The penalty dropped Byron to eight points below the cutline heading into Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. The Hendrick Motorsports driver had been 17 points to the good, and third in the standings, before the penalty. NASCAR admitted it did not see Byron hiting Hamlin during Sunday's race at Texas. Meanwhile, NASCAR also fined Ty Gibbs $75,000 and docked 23XI Racing 25 owner points for hitting Ty Dillon on pit road while in close proximity of race personnel.

Conor Daly to make Cup debut

at Roval with Mayweather's team

Conor Daly will make his debut in NASCAR's Cup Series next week at The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Daly will drive for The Money Team Racing, which is owned by retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. It will be the fourth race for the No. 50 Chevrolet TMT team. Daly brought his IndyCar sponsor BitNile to fund the race. Daly has made one previous start in NASCAR's Xfinity Series and two Truck Series starts.