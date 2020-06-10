NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties

NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its races and venues on Wednesday, formally severing itself from what for many is a symbol of slavery and racism.

The governing body of the sport did not address how it would enforce the policy or what might happen for fans who bring the controversial historical symbol to any of the privately-owned tracks that host races.

NASCAR has not raced with fans in attendance at a track since the sport resumed last month amid the coronavirus pandemic. It has announced plans to welcome a small number of fans allowed at races this month in Florida and Georgia.

The move comes amid social unrest around the globe following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis while being detained by one Asian, one black and two white police officers.

Protests have roiled the nation for days and Confederate monuments are being taken down across the South — the traditional fan base for NASCAR.

Confederate flags have been a familiar sight at NASCAR races over its 72-year history, dotting the infield atop RVs or being waved by fans in the grandstands, though the stock car series with its roots in moonshine running has in recent years taken cautious steps to sever the connection.