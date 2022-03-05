narcanjump-new

The first ones on the scene

Mike Dennis, executive director of the Tri-County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, said his office has been providing training for law enforcement officers since January.

“We’ve invited all the law enforcement agencies within our three counties, Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun, but also had some law enforcement from Barnwell to show up, which is fine. It’s really just open to any law enforcement who would like to get the training,” Dennis said.

He said DAODAS is also helping agencies such as Tri-County become community distributors of Narcan.

“A community distributor means that we can provide Narcan here for anyone outside of law enforcement and first responders. Folks can walk into our agency and say, ‘Hey, I want some Narcan.’ We don’t ask them any questions necessarily about why they need it, or they don’t have to be a client of ours,” Dennis said. “We give them a brief training on what to look for in an overdose and how to administer the Narcan, and then we’ll give them that free Narcan.”

He said more than 600 boxes have been given out since Tri-County became a community distributor. The box contains two doses of Narcan.

Dennis noted there were a total of 2,254 reported overdoses in the state from Jan. 1 through the morning of Friday, March 4. Seventy-two of the total reported cases were fatal, with Narcan used in 1,352 cases.

There were a total of 28 overdoses in Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties during the same time period, with no fatal overdoses reported and Narcan used in 16 cases.

“The data is only in cases in which law enforcement, EMS or the coroner’s office have reported it to DHEC. If there was an overdose that occurred and someone other than those three agencies administered Narcan, it would not be included in the statistics. Also, in many areas, officers had not been trained to carry Narcan and therefore might not have reported an overdose,” he said.

Dennis said the training for the law enforcement officers is being provided in conjunction with Orangeburg County and DHEC by Todd Williams, director of Orangeburg County’s risk services division. He is also a paramedic and former law enforcement officer.

Williams said, “The officers are absolutely very receptive. Not only can they save the life of a citizen when they get on scene, but they can also save the life of another officer or either a canine officer in the event that they come into contact with any type of opioid substance.”

Williams said illegal substances are not the only ones people can overdose on.

“There’s also legal prescription pills that somebody may accidentally or intentionally overdose on. It’s just not fentanyl, but it can be prescription pills like pain medication. Even our citizens that are elderly or citizens with eyesight problems can get mixed up with their medication and can absolutely take too much medication. It can slow their breathing down. If law enforcement or fire gets on scene first, they can administer the Narcan,” Williams said.

Williams said he anticipates training will conducted on an annual basis, “just with the turnover that we see in our first responder corps.”

“The (Orangeburg County) Sheriff’s Office actually trains all of their deputies in-house. I’ve trained some of their deputies, but the Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office does actually have like a trainer actually to train the trainers in house. They build it into their in-service program,” he said.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said the training has made a difference.

“We’ve seen countless amounts of time where Narcan has definitely saved lives of individuals who have partaken in illegal substances. It’s usually the first person who gets on the scene who can save that life … and a lot of times that’s law enforcement and other first responders,” Young said. “So that’s why we felt like it was critical to be able to train those individuals to be able to use it instead of having to wait on medical personnel.”

Dennis said, “That’s just because seconds matter with that. So what we’re trying to do is to make sure that every law enforcement officer in our three-county area is trained. The response that we’ve had from the officers thus far has been wonderful.

“They recognize that a lot of times they’re the first ones on the scene and having this life-saving tool in their car can help people stay alive. Helping people stay alive so that they have another chance at addressing their addiction is a positive thing.”

Dennis continued, “We are working with DHEC and DAODAS to see if we can’t get where the police department, or the fire department, can carry a stock of this Narcan. Each officer would be assigned their box, and then once they’ve used their box and documented it, then the police chief can assign them another box right away instead of waiting.”

Dennis said Tri-County Deputy Director Dee Robinson has also conducted training for staff at area colleges.

“We’ve also reached out to the school districts in our three counties to see if we can provide them with Narcan and train their staff with Narcan … so that they can be prepared to save a life as well,” he said.

‘This training is definitely needed’

Williams conducted a training on Feb. 17 at the Orangeburg County EMS Training Center in Orangeburg with law enforcement officers.

Blue lips and erratic heartbeat were among the signs of an overdose that he shared with the group.

He also noted that a lot of drugs are being mixed now, which can lead to overdoses.

“Nobody can just do marijuana anymore. ... EMS is extremely stretched out,” Williams said.

Dennis said, “Fentanyl is a high-powered opioid that just a pin-drop size could kill somebody. This isn’t the fentanyl that you can get from your doctor if you’ve got pain from cancer. ... So what we’re seeing is that people who are ODing on fentanyl really don’t know that what they’re getting is fentanyl. So they think they’re getting an oxycodone off the street and it has fentanyl in it, or they’re getting cocaine or heroin and it’s got fentanyl in it.”

DHEC reports that drug overdoses are the leading cause of accidental death in the nation.

Williams shared some signs of opioid overdose with the class, including breathing problems ranging from slow/shallow breathing to no breathing, constricted pupils and cyanosis, or a bluish discoloration of the skin resulting from poor circulation or inadequate oxygenation of the blood.

“If you have to chase the person down to give them Narcan, they are not a candidate for Narcan,” Williams said.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, “There’s no doubt this training is definitely needed. The training that we’ve had so far from Mike and those over there has been helpful.”

“Certain things like this kind of take law enforcement out of really what we actually go to the academy and train to do. ... I’m just glad that this training is being offered because it has saved lives here in Orangeburg County,” Ravenell said.

Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Toni Bradley, who once had to administer Narcan twice to revive a woman who had OD’d, said the training is needed.

“It’s very necessary, and it is making a difference,” she said.

Law enforcement officers are often the first ones on the scene of an overdose.

Without an officer’s training in the use of Narcan, “there’s no telling what state that person would be in,” Bradley said.

Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said, “I sent some officers over there for the training. We haven’t had Narcan up until then, and we’re getting it now. We’ve certainly seen an increase in opioid abuse. That’s why we went on and took the training and are getting the Narcan.”

Summers continued, “I absolutely think it’s needed. I think with the opioid abuse like it is, I think it’s almost a necessity that these officers be trained on how to use Narcan and have it readily available. I’m very appreciative of the training.”

While Calhoun County hasn’t had an overwhelming amount of overdoses, “there’s certainly an increase in opioid abuse,” he said.

“We can tell that, but I’m hoping that we can maybe save some lives with this Narcan. That’s my hope,” Summers said.

Ravenell said he has seen an increase in opioid overdoses in the county.

“Before, you heard about it other places and other states and different things, but right now it’s right here in Orangeburg. One of our deputies had to administer (Narcan) on a lady and it actually saved her life. I think it had to be administered twice. The Sheriff’s Association is working with the governor’s taskforce trying to get a handle on this,” he said.

Bamberg Police Chief James Smoak said some of his officers attended the Feb. 17 training. He said it didn’t take long for his department’s use of Narcan to increase from the time it was first used in early 2021.

“When we first got the Narcan, nothing, and then all of a sudden, maybe a month or two later, we were spraying it like mosquito spray,” he said.

“One of our officers that retired last year used Narcan on this one guy twice within a week’s time. That young man is still around today. Then there was a young lady on the south end of town who ended up falling under the effect of an opioid and another officer who was prior EMS gave her Narcan and she survived,” Smoak said.

He said he is appreciative of the Narcan training and hopes that survivors have a chance to work on their addiction or whatever else may have driven them to opioid use.

Williams said, “One of the key things with the collaboration with the Tri-County Commission is that if we go out there and we deploy Narcan in the field, we can actually give that individual the Tri-County Commission’s information.”

Tri-County can be reached by phone at 803-534-2328.

Included under its umbrella are the following offices:

Dawn Center, 910 Cook Road, Orangeburg – 803-536-4900

William J. McCord Adolescent Treatment Facility, 910 Cook Road, Orangeburg – 803-534-2328

Michael C. Watson Facility, 2549 Main Highway, Bamberg – 803-245-4360

Santee Facility, 2247 State Park Road, Santee – 803-854-7049.

For more information about DHEC’s LEON and ROLL programs, contact Kenny Polson by phone at 803-429-9636 or email at polsonkb@dhec.sc.gov.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow “Good News with Gleaton” on Twitter at @DionneTandD.

