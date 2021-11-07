Name won't fix Facebook

Meanwhile, "The Facebook Papers," a series of news stories by a consortium of 17 news organizations and based on company documents provided to Congress, are filled with reasons not to trust Meta any more than people trust Facebook. They detail not only how groups on Facebook helped to plant seeds of violence on Jan. 6 but also how human traffickers have used its platforms. Let's just say that criminals have found Zuckerberg's hospitality commodious to their purposes.

Putting lipstick on this pig isn't likely to improve the stench of the slop in which Zuckerberg finds himself. And, yes, the onus falls on him not only because he's the CEO but also because his is the first and last word at Facebook. Zuckerberg is Meta, in other words.

Thus, one is inclined to say that Zuckerberg's claim to having been humbled by recent events reeks a bit of hogwash. His critics may be forgiven if they fail to accept his assertions that recent lessons learned would be incorporated into his virtual plans.

This is a tale both classic and all too familiar in the world of boy-geniuses, high-tech billionaires and ambition unmoored from everyday reality. Zuckerberg's hubris is the stuff of both American politics and the Greek mythology he reportedly admires.

Zuckerberg may well see himself as Prometheus, the genius who stole fire from the gods and gave it to humanity. But there was a harsh penalty for the brash Prometheus' betrayal of trust and, therein, a moral not to be ignored. Had I been his crisis manager, I'd have suggested that Zuckerberg change his tune before his company's name.

South Carolinian and Pulitzer Prize winner Kathleen Parker's email address is kathleenparker@washpost.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0