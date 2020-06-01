Dear Annie: This is in response to your column concerning people who wanted to notify authorities about their neighbors' children playing together during COVID-19 times. I would say that if they are not invading your space, leave them alone. You have the right to self-isolate and will be protected if you do so.

I think they are worried about continuing the spread of the virus, but reporting them for playing together is overstepping all boundaries. What if it became illegal to gather in small groups to worship God, and people starting spying on their neighbors?

This is the start of government control that can get completely out of hand, as in communist countries.

On the other hand, I recently encountered a man coming into a building talking to me when he wasn't supposed to be in there. A week later, he was very sick and soon died of the virus. That was not good behavior. But as long as you are not being invaded, I say MYOB. -- Aggravated

Dear Aggravated: Many readers wrote to complain about my answer to Nervous Neighbor in New Jersey, which I wish I could take back. However, you and I are in agreement, and I appreciate your balanced approach.