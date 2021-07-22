Muslims mark Eid al-Adha in pandemic's shadow

"It's going to be the first Eid in my life I don't hug and kiss my mum and dad," Dib told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

"Eid is about sacrifice, and Muslims, just like everyone else, have had to make huge sacrifices over the past 18 months, staying apart when normally you would come together," said Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who recently tested positive for COVID-19. "There are brighter days ahead," he said in a video message.

Eid al-Adha recalls the Quranic tale of Prophet Ibrahim's test of faith and his willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of submission to God.

In Egypt, Essam Shaban traveled to the southern province of Sohag to spend Eid al-Adha with his family. He said ahead of the start of the holiday that he planned to pray at a mosque there on Tuesday while taking precautions such as bringing his own prayer rug and wearing a mask.

"We want this Eid to pass by peacefully without any infections," he said. "We must follow instructions."

Shaban looked forward to pitching in with his brothers to buy a buffalo for slaughtering, going door-to-door to give some of the meat to the poor, and to the traditional festive meal later in the day with his extended family.