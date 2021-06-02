Musician wants to keep relationship private

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am keeping my relationship private for a few different reasons, but one of the reasons is that I fear that a public relationship will ruin a few opportunities for me. I am veering into the music industry and was told by management that maintaining the "single girl" image will help build a male fanbase. I don't want to jeopardize a following before it even begins, but I also do not want to hurt my relationship. What should I do? -- Private Couple

DEAR PRIVATE COUPLE: In the world of smoke and mirrors, it is true that some strategists in the music and entertainment industries like to have emerging talent seen as "available," even if it's just as a concept to help build a fanbase. There is some merit in that -- to a point. Illusion and intrigue do sell.

But this does not mean that you cannot enjoy your growing relationship. I recommend that you build your bond privately at first, more to ensure that it is something that you are serious about. By being low-key about it and not excessively posting on social media, for example, you give yourselves time to get to know each other outside the spotlight. If you are able to build a career in the public eye, you will likely cherish the privacy that you have established in your personal life.