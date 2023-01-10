Museum plans events to celebrate MLK Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A new photography exhibit, a blood drive and food donations are among the planned highlights of the National Civil Rights Museum’s celebration of the holiday honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Tennessee. Each year, the Memphis-based museum hosts events to remember King, the civil rights leader who was fatally shot here on April 4, 1968. The museum is located on the site of old Lorraine Motel, where King was shot while standing on a balcony. The holiday celebrating King’s life and legacy is Monday. Among the museum’s planned events is the launch of “Tarred Healing,” a photographic exhibition by Black photographer Cornell Watson.