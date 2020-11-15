Muschamp out; Bobo to coach

Muschamp was head coach at Florida from 2011-14 and was fired in November of his final season after an overtime loss to South Carolina.

Muschamp's stays with the Gators and Gamecocks were eerily similar. He led Florida to a BCS bowl and an 11-2 mark his second year there before going 10-13 before his dismissal there.

At South Carolina, Muschamp became the first coach to reach bowl games in his first three seasons and went 9-4 in his second season. But the Gamecocks fell to 7-6, 4-8 and 2-5 since. He was 17-22 against Southeastern Conference competition at South Carolina.

Things have gotten particularly bad the past two years. South Carolina pulled off a stunning 20-17 overtime victory at then-third-ranked Georgia in 2019. But the team has lost 11 of its 14 games since.

Tanner and school president Robert Caslen met with the football players and staff to tell them of the change.

Caslen called Muschamp a "true professional" who helped players succeed in the classroom and in the community. "However, I believe it is time to move in a different direction," he said.