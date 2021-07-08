Munoz, Hadley share the lead at John Deere Classic

Scoring was so good in immaculate conditions that nearly half the field broke 70.

Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker, who chose to play in the 50th anniversary of the John Deere Classic instead of defending his title in the U.S. Senior Open, got off to a sluggish start until he rallied with a few birdies on the front nine for a 70.

That will leave the three-time John Deere champion some work to do Friday afternoon to make the cut. But at least Stricker gets a little more sleep for that 54-year-old body.

"I'm not used to getting up at 5 in the morning anymore to play," Stricker said. "And I kind of played like I was still asleep for a while. Righted the ship a little bit. A little disappointed that I didn't capitalize on a few more of those coming in."

The leading player from among the top five at the end of the week earns a trip to the British Open if he's not already exempt. Munoz is in the field next week at Royal St. George's. Hadley is not, though with so many low scores, it will take two more days to sort that out.

Cam Davis, a playoff winner in Detroit last week, had to turn down his spot in the British Open. Kevin Na decided to withdraw because of travel requirements in place for family members, and next on the reserve list was Davis.