Muller tosses 5 scoreless, Braves beat Mets 2-0 in 1st of 2

Stephen Vogt followed with a single and Swanson scored when Orlando Arcia beat out the back end of a potential double play grounder.

Freddie Freeman and Guillermo Heredia each had two hits for the Braves.

Villar reached base in all three plate appearances via a single and two walks for the Mets.

Pitchers who rake

Muller and Stroman helped their own cause in the third. With Heredia on second following a leadoff double, Muller showed bunt before pulling back and hitting through the drawn-in infield for his milestone hit. Stroman led off the bottom half with a well-placed bunt single down the third base line.

It marked the third straight day in which two starting pitchers had a hit in the same game. Lance Lynn and Brandon Woodruff did so for the Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers Sunday. Merrill Kelly and Alec Mills each doubled for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Trainer's room

Braves: LHP Drew Smyly (left knee) played catch Monday and could still start for the Braves on Thursday. Smyly left Saturday's start after four innings due to soreness. … RHP Ian Anderson (right shoulder) threw from 120 feet Monday and is scheduled to throw from 150 feet Tuesday.