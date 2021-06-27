Muller gets 1st career win, Braves beat Reds 4-0 for split

Acuña's solo homer to center, his 21st of the season, made the score 3-0 in the fifth.

Riley led off the sixth with his 13th homer of the season, his first since June 13.

The struggles continued at Great American Ball Park for right-hander Tyler Mahle (7-3), who came in with a 6.93 ERA in five starts at home and a 2.01 ERA on the road. He gave up four runs on six hits in six innings, walking one and striking out seven, and was outshined by the rookie Muller.

"He used his secondary pitches to get himself ahead in counts," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "He was aggressive, had unbelievable pace."

KEY MOMENT

The Reds had runners on second and third in the third inning, but Muller struck out Joey Votto to end the threat. Muller pounded his fist in his glove as he came off the mound.

"That was a big inning for me, more mentally than physically," Muller said. "Striking out a guy like that with runners on second and third, that was huge for me. I just needed to relax and make my pitches."

REVENGE TOUR