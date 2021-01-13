Much poorer trumps, but who knows?

This quotation is often credited to Cicero in 55 B.C.: "The national budget must be balanced. ... People must again learn to work, instead of living on public assistance." It was actually written by Taylor Caldwell, a historical novelist.

Yesterday, I gave a deal in which one player had made a takeout double at the three-level, and his partner had to decide whether to pass, converting it into a penalty double, or to bid. I recommended that with a balanced hand, pass; with an unbalanced hand, bid.

Here is another example. What should South do over his partner's second double?

If South had followed my advice, he would have passed and gone plus 100 for down one and 14 out of 15 matchpoints in a virtual duplicate at Bridge Base Online. North-South would have taken one spade, two diamonds and two clubs.

However, South does not read my prose, so he advanced with three spades, which was passed out. How did declarer do after West led the diamond 10?