Moving somewhere new

Dear Annie: I have always dreamed of moving to Memphis, Tennessee, and would really like to do so. It cost so much to get a hotel there, so I know I would need to find an apartment to rent quickly. Can you give me some advice on what I can do as soon as I get there to get situated? I do not have a job lined up. -- Dreaming of Memphis

Dear Dreaming: First, save. Second, save some more. You should have enough set aside to last at least three to six months. When calculating your living expenses, take into account rent, groceries, utilities and other daily expenses such as ordering out from restaurants. Be realistic now so that you're not sorry later.

If you can safely do so, travel to Memphis ahead of time to look at apartments. Having a place lined up makes the moving process simpler and less expensive. You'll be able to move right in, with no worries as to where to store your things.

If you are apartment-hunting from afar, then be cautious. On websites such as Craigslist, scammers will often advertise properties that they don't actually own, in an attempt to steal the fee for a "rental application" or security deposit. It would be safer to work with a rental agent.