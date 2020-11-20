Moving safely from hand to hand

Phillip Alder

The world's most prolific bridge book author is David Bird from England. He types with a light keyboard, uses excellent deals and avoids the grammar and punctuation errors that infest most other authors' work.

His latest book is "Bridge Entry Techniques" (Master Point Press). This useful work contains 13 chapters on declarer-play, seven on defense (a total of 112 deals) and two concluding quizzes, with 24 for declarer and 16 for the defenders.

This deal from the book would catch out many players. How should South play in six no-trump after West leads the spade nine?

South did not like to rebid in such a weak five-card suit, but his partnership treated a two-spade reverse as promising extra values.

The careless declarer plays low from the board at trick one. However, if East is in midseason form, he will take the first trick with his spade king and shift to a diamond, removing declarer's vital hand entry. True, many Easts would not find that defense, but why would South wish to risk it?