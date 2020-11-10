Move sounds attractive but scary

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend just decided to move to Colorado. She said that since she's working from home for the foreseeable future, she might as well go for something on her bucket list. I think she is so brave. She wants to be able to hike and be outdoors in nature and not worry about being cooped up in a tiny apartment in New York.

She invited me to join her, but I'm too scared. I do also work from home, but I have never lived anywhere else. I'm afraid that it might be too much for me. I moved back home with my parents when COVID-19 hit. Do you think I should give it a chance? I'm scared. -- Make a Move

DEAR MAKE A MOVE: This sounds like a perfect opportunity to spread your wings a bit. Since you are living with your parents, chances are you could move back with them if you need to come back home. If you are interested in the lifestyle that has attracted your friend, go for it. If you are not, take the time to figure out what will make you happy and go for that. Following your friend blindly is not a good idea. Take a moment to figure out if you really like the idea.