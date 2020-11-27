Move higher up the result ladder

Would you and your partner like to win more often? Are you willing to work at improving your defense? If so, buy a copy of "Planning the Defense -- The Next Step" by Barbara Seagram and David Bird (Master Point Press).

This book is a definite step up from the authors' former "Planning the Defense." There are 10 chapters, and each deal ends with a "Defensive Plan" for the key defender.

In this deal, what should happen in six hearts after West leads the spade queen?

Four clubs was a splinter bid, promising at least four-card heart support, the values for game and a singleton (or void) in clubs. Four no-trump was Roman Key Card Blackwood, North's reply showing one key card (an ace or the heart king).

Look at the problem from declarer's point of view. He has two possible losers: one spade and one club. He needs to discard a spade from the board on a club winner in hand, if he can establish one. South's best play is to win the first trick with the spade king and immediately to lead the singleton club.

East must be ready -- he must play low smoothly. Any pause for thought will give the game away. Also, winning with the ace concedes the slam, declarer's spade loser disappearing from the dummy on his club king.

However, if South misguesses clubs, as he surely will if East defends so well, he goes down. Playing second hand low is right far more often than it is wrong. Make declarer work for his tricks; don't serve them to him on a platter with caviar around!

