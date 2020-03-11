Move forward, and don't look back

All the stress that I was going through caused me to have two major strokes at age 31. I lost my speech and use of the right side of my body. I also lost vision in my left eye.

While I was recovering, my daughter did assist me. Her behavior completely changed. She began to be responsible. I was able to find a new job, and she was considerate of my condition.

My daughter and I moved to a different county, as her school district had expelled her. The new school was across the street from our new home, and I thought that with the move she would be happier.

At first, all was good. She was happy to attend school with some child actors. They even encouraged her to do theater, and she was successful. Unfortunately, I couldn't attend, as my employer would not give me the time.

I believe that because of this, she began to act out. I will take her to school, and she will turn around and go back home and go to bed. What can I do to ease this constant battle and stress? -- Distraught Mother

Dear Distraught Mother: First and foremost, I am sorry for your medical problems and glad that your daughter was able to help you recover faster. While you have faced some formidable challenges and curveballs, dwelling on the past and thinking that things are out of your hands does not do you any good. To live a more joyous and happy life, take responsibility for it. You are your daughter's biggest role model. If you want her to go to therapy, I suggest you start treatment yourself and then either bring her with you or encourage her to find her own therapist. Misbehaviors aside, your daughter sounds like a very special young lady who was there for you when you most needed her, and I have no doubt that has a lot to do with your being her mother.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0