Mother allows friend to camp in driveway

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mom is in her 60s and has compromised lungs. For the past few months, my sister and I have been taking her groceries and having what she needs delivered to her house. Growing up, we had a constant flow of lost souls going in and out of our house. We never knew who was going to be camped out on our driveway or sleeping on our couch for weeks at a time.

We have really high rates of COVID in our state, and my mom has a casual friend camping on her driveway who is not practicing social distancing. The last time my kids were at my mom's house, she made them roll in the gravel after they had her dog do a trick in the gravel. When I approached my mom about this, she got defensive and made excuses for the friend's behavior. We don't feel comfortable going to her house with this person there.

Do you have any suggestions on how to go forward? My sister and I are both going to keep delivering groceries, but it has put a big wrench in our relationship. -- Family Drama