Morton sharp, Acuña restrained after HBP, Braves top Marlins

MIAMI — Charlie Morton pitched seven innings of two-hit ball, Ronald Acuña Jr. was restrained after being plunked by another Marlins pitcher and the Atlanta Braves beat Miami 5-0 Friday night.

Freddie Freeman homered and Austin Riley doubled and tripled for the Braves. Ozzie Albies and Dansby Swanson each had two hits and an RBI.

The 37-year-old Morton (8-3) struck out seven and walked two. Morton allowed one Miami runner to reach third base, but Joe Panik was stranded after Jazz Chisholm Jr. flew out to center field and ended the third inning.

Miami reliever Anthony Bender hit Acuña with a pitch in the seventh. A frustrated Acuña stared and walked toward Bender before he was restrained by Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro. Acuña headed to first base, slamming his protective elbow gear to the ground.

Marlins pitchers have hit Acuña seven times since the three-time All-Star's rookie season in 2018, including with the first pitch of Atlanta's first at-bat of their game July 2. That hit-by-pitch resulted in the ejection of Miami starter Pablo López.

The Braves capitalized as Acuña advanced on Freeman's grounder and raced home on Albies' double. Riley's triple scored Albies.